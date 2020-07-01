Ray Henry Adams, 83, of Dugspur, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long illness.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Henry was born to the late Ray and Opal Adams.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Pat Hurt and Lottie Randolph; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Fields.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Sue Adams; sons, Scott Adams and David Adams (Laura); granddaughter, Faith Adams; grandsons, Benjamin Adams (Shelby) and Jacob Adams; sisters-in-law, Hazel Goad, Evelyn Nygaard (Wayne) and Virginia Austin; brothers-in-law, O. John Fields (Ginger), Robert Fields (Pam), C.L. Hurt and Ford Randolph; and several special nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ray Kingrea officiating. Military honors were held at the funeral home.

Arrangements were by Horne Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store