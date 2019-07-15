Ray Lester Griffin, 83, of Austinville, died Wednesday at Hillsville Health and Rehab.
He was born in Carroll County to the late John and Elva Edwards Griffin.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Newman Griffin of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Ray and Becky Griffin, Marty Dean and Josephine Griffin and Mike and Gail Griffin; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin Junior and Carol Griffin; sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Griffin and Guida Griffin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Farther and Pastor Ricky Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pickett Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019