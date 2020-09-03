Raymond Lefue Beamer was born on Nov. 6, 1948, and departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
He was the son of the late Fred and Mary Beamer of Fries, Va.
Survivors include his wife, Beate Beamer; his seven children; nine grandchildren; four sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
After briefly living in Painesville, Ohio, he joined the Army and served his country proudly for 20 years.
During his service he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned many awards for his service.
While stationed in Germany he met his future wife, Beate Hart and they eventually had six children. They settled in Columbia, S.C., where Raymond earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina.
Raymond lived a full and rich life and was always true to himself. He was aware that what matters most is your relationship with others.
He had a deep appreciation for the spiritual realm at the core of his existence.
Raymond is profoundly loved and missed by many.
May he rest in peace.
