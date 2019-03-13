Raymond Thomas Cox, 21, of Johnson City, Tenn., died March 5, 2019, in Johnson City.
He was born April 30, 1997, in Pittsburg, Pa., to Franklin Robert and Helen Flick Cox.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father #1, Franklin Robert Cox Jr.; his mee-maw and pap-pap, Franklin Robert Cox Sr. and Doris Cox; and his great-grandmother, Isabell McWilliams.
Survivors include his mother and second beloved father, Dean and Debbie Miller of Independence, Va.; five sisters, Leanna Martinez of Independence, Va., Heather Cox of Pittsburg, Pa., Renee Graves of Fishersville, Va., Kara Dobson of Pittsburg, Pa., and Hope Cox of Glade Springs, Va.; three brothers, Robert Miller of Independence, Va., Robert Cox of Pittsburg, Pa., and Frank Cox III of Independence, Va.; uncle, George Cox of Pittsburg, Pa.; aunt, Kim Cox of Independence, Va.; and five nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Gold Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Derek Cowan with burial to follow in the Gold Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Independence, Va. 24348.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019