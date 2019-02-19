Obituary

No formal services are planned at this time for Raymond Hawks, 81, of Clarkesville.

Hawks passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

He was born in Galax on Jan, 14, 1938.

Hawks was the son of the late Raymond Otto and Irene

Faddis Hawks.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Woodrow and Misty Mulkey Hawks of Toccoa; son, Raymond Scott Hawks of San Francisco, Calif.; sister, Dixie Stoddard; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at HillsideMemorialChapelcom. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019

