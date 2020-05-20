Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reaford Edward Utt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reaford Edward Utt, 96, of Fancy Gap, Va., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Utt was born on Feb. 20, 1924, in Carroll County, Va., to the late Ellis William and Lucy Midkiff Utt.

Utt retired from the Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Va., after 43 years of service.

He was a loving father and grandfather who will surely be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include three daughters and son-in-law, Kathy Surratt, Jane and Roy Dowell and Phyllis and Tony Martin; one son Bobby Utt; grandchildren, Scott Martin, Chad Phillips and wife, Leigh Ann, Amanda Parris and husband, Michael, Utt and Aaron Testerman; nine great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Roger Webb as well as several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Utt was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Myrtle Marie Webb Utt; three sisters and seven brothers.

The family would like to send out a special thanks and appreciation to caregivers, Kim Burnette, Sandy Price, Cecelia Worrell, Martha Hall as well as Dr. John Tracy and the staff of Blue Ridge Home Health.

Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Isaac Banks Cemetery, Snake Creek Road in Hillsville, Va.

