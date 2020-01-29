Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Independence Funeral service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Independence Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Oct. 25, 1964, in Radford, Va., to Robert G. "Jr." and Zona Ogle Cox.

Survivors include her parents; her husband, Scotty Mathis of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Chase McCormick of Dobson, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Cassi Mathis of Wilkes N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Rebecca Ogle of Independence, Va.; brother, Tim Ogle of Strafford, N.C.; fur-baby, Daisey; several aunts, uncles and nieces; Mary Kay family; and several other family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Independence with Pastor, the Rev. Bud Pierce and the Rev. Victor Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family received friends from noon until the hour of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Flat Rock United Methodist Church, 2764 Powerhouse Road, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va., or the Mary Kay Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 799044, Dallas, Texas 75379-9044.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Cox family.

Rebecca Anne Cox, 55, of Independence, Va., died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Twin County Hospital in Galax, Va.She was born on Oct. 25, 1964, in Radford, Va., to Robert G. "Jr." and Zona Ogle Cox.Survivors include her parents; her husband, Scotty Mathis of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Chase McCormick of Dobson, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Cassi Mathis of Wilkes N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Rebecca Ogle of Independence, Va.; brother, Tim Ogle of Strafford, N.C.; fur-baby, Daisey; several aunts, uncles and nieces; Mary Kay family; and several other family and friends.Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Independence with Pastor, the Rev. Bud Pierce and the Rev. Victor Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family received friends from noon until the hour of service.Memorial contributions may be made to the Flat Rock United Methodist Church, 2764 Powerhouse Road, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va., or the Mary Kay Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 799044, Dallas, Texas 75379-9044.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Cox family. Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close