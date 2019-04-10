Redith Mozelle Newman Quesenberry, of Galax, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Carroll County on Dec. 25, 1927, to the late Ely Shelton and Lillie Mae Smythers Newman.
She was preceded in death by husband, Guy Hampton Quesenberry.
Survivors include her sister, Leah Newman Honeycutt of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held April 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019