Obituary



She was born in Carroll County on Dec. 25, 1927, to the late Ely Shelton and Lillie Mae Smythers Newman.

She was preceded in death by husband, Guy Hampton Quesenberry.

Survivors include her sister, Leah Newman Honeycutt of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held April 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

