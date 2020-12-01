1/
Rena Louise McGrady
1946 - 2020
Rena Louise McGrady, 74, of Independence, Va., died at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
She was born in Rugby, Va., on June 25, 1946, to Robert and Flossie Mae Davis McGrady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Louise Peak; brothers, Richard McGrady and Kyle McGrady; and sisters, Geneva McGrady and Ruth McGrady.
Survivors include two sons, Roy Douglas Peak (Loretta) of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Timothy Darian Peak (fiancée, Christy) of Marion, Va.; companion, Tim Stiman of Independence, Va., grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Peak of Yadkinville, N.C., and Timothy Daniel Peak (Emily) of Abingdon, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Bentley Peak of Yadkinville, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Pat McGrady of West Jefferson, N.C., and Mary Lou McGrady of Rural Retreat, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Corinth Cemetery in the Rugby Community by the Rev. Ben Tidwell and Timothy Daniel Peak.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the McGrady family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
