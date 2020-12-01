Rena Louise McGrady, 74, of Independence, Va., died at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.She was born in Rugby, Va., on June 25, 1946, to Robert and Flossie Mae Davis McGrady.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Louise Peak; brothers, Richard McGrady and Kyle McGrady; and sisters, Geneva McGrady and Ruth McGrady.Survivors include two sons, Roy Douglas Peak (Loretta) of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Timothy Darian Peak (fiancée, Christy) of Marion, Va.; companion, Tim Stiman of Independence, Va., grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Peak of Yadkinville, N.C., and Timothy Daniel Peak (Emily) of Abingdon, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Bentley Peak of Yadkinville, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Pat McGrady of West Jefferson, N.C., and Mary Lou McGrady of Rural Retreat, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Corinth Cemetery in the Rugby Community by the Rev. Ben Tidwell and Timothy Daniel Peak.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the McGrady family.