Ressie Edith Brown Willis, 94, of Roanoke, and formerly of Galax, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Roanoke.
She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 17, 1924, to Emmett and Mae Hampton Brown.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Opal L. Jackson (Myles Sr.); one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Sunday at noon in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gloria Richardson and Bishop Barry Early officiating. Burial will follow in the Hampton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 11 a.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Glynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019