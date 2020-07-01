1/
Rhonda Louise Cole Ring
1973 - 2020
Rhonda Louise Cole Ring, 46, of Fries, Va., died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. 
She was born on June 25, 1973, in Galax, Va., to Ronnie and Doris Suitt Cole. 
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dale and Thelma Suitt; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Frances Cole; cousin, Jay Cole; and her mother-in-law, Mildred Ring.
Survivors include her husband, Carl E. Ring of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law, Cody and Anna Brown of Mouth of Wilson, Va., Dakota and Tori Brown of Sparta, N.C., and Josh and Brittney Ring of Fires, Va.; two daughters and a son-in-law, Alyssa and Patrick Hawks of Wytheville, Va., and Breanna Ring of Fries, Va.; parents, Ronnie and Doris Cole of Independence, Va.; brother, Daniel and Shelly Cole of Ennice, N.C.; three brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; a special sister-in-law, Alice Ring of Fries, Va.; seven grandchildren, Madison Brown, Jesstella Brown, Eva Brown, Rebekah Farmer, Logan Brown, Jake Brown and Baby Boy Ring; and several nieces and nephews.
The family gathered at the Grace Baptist Church in Fries, Va., on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.  Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church by Pastor Cody Brown, Pastor Greg Burnett and Bonnie Russell.  Burial followed the funeral service at the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries, Va. 
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Ring family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
