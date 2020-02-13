Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 10:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Doolittle, 92, of Fancy Gap, Va., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Laurel Fork, Va.

He was born on May 31, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Raymond Wayne Doolittle and Mary Baker Doolittle.

Survivors include sons, Steve Doolittle and his wife Lea Doolittle of Denver, N.C., and Dave Doolittle and his partner, Judy Bacher of Cambridge, Mass.; son in-law, Allen Angelus of Hagerstown, Md.; daughter in-law, Kitty Coleman Doolittle of Springfield, Mass.; granddaughters, Christine Doolittle Powell and her husband, Nick Powell of Savannah, Ga., and Rebecca Doolittle Adams and her husband, David Adams of Lowell, Mass.; grandsons, Brian Doolittle and his wife Jennifer Flaningam Doolittle of Charlotte, N.C., Thomas Doolittle of Atlanta, Ga., Adam Doolittle of New York, N.Y., and Daniel Doolittle of Ocracoke Island, N.C.; three great-granddaughters, Jessica, Grace and Emmaline Adams of Lowell, Mass.; and two great-grandsons, Braden and Owen Powell of Savannah, Ga.

He was predeceasedin death by his wife of 53 years, Gertie Hill Doolittle; his daughter, Susan Ann Angelus; his sister, Lois Doolittle Cook; and his brother, Robert Doolittle.

Dick served in the Navy as a Seaman First Class during the end of

He spent more than 30 years as the Director of Utilities and Railroad Tax Assessment for the State of Maryland.

Upon retirement, Dick and his wife Gertie, moved to Fancy Gap and built their own home in the mountains of southwestern Virginia.

He was a man who enjoyed many outdoor activities and hobbies, including hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, archery and building and flying model airplanes.

Dick served for more than 30 years as treasurer at the Orems United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Md. When he and Gertie moved to Virginia, he served in many roles at the Mountain Plains United Methodist Church in Hillsville with his beloved church family.

Visitation will be held at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home at 1035 North Main St, Hillsville, Va., (276-728-2041) on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at the same address at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain Plains United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 473, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

A guestbook is available online by visiting

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

