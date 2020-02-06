Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Henry “Dick” Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Henry "Dick" Clark passed away peacefully with his daughter, Patricia, by his side on Jan. 22, 2020, his 91st birthday, at her home.

Dick was married to Susan Wentworth Buck and had four children, Dickie Clark who died suddenly on Aug. 16, 2016; daughters, Patricia Clark, Becky Griffeth; and son, John Clark; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Dick loved all sports and turned golf professional at 18 years of age and was President of the Southern P.G.A. for many years.

He was a kind and loveable man who will be missed by all who knew him.

"There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." - C.S. Lewis.

