He was born on April 16, 1931, in Grayson County, to Edgar Kyle and Rose Ella Wilson Kirby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Bertha Kirby.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Lawson Kirby of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Susie Kirby, Ronnie and Patti Kirby, all of Galax and Dennis Kirby of Illinois; step-daughter and husband, Jeanette and Tommy Mabe of Woodlawn; one granddaughter and husband; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Frankie Higgins of Rural Retreat; several nieces and nephews; and family friend, Randy Hehmann.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Coal Creek Community Church with the Rev. Randy Bledsoe, the Rev. Jay Fields and the Rev. Doug Flemming officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the Hillsville VFW Post 1115. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Coal Creek Community Church. Burialwill be private for the family in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

