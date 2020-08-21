Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Galax on Dec. 29, 1956, a son of Roy Thomas Alderman and the late Ila Mae Dalton Alderman.

Survivors include his father, Roy Alderman of Galax; wife, Joyce Ann Radcliff Alderman of Alum Bridge, W.Va.; two children, Sarah Alderman of Kansas City, Mo., and Richard Alderman Jr. of Glen Burnie, Md.; one step-daughter, Tisha Smith of Rock Cave, W.Va.; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Louise Bartlett of Yorktown; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Alderman's request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home's On-Site Crematory.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, is serving the family.

