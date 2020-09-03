Richard Lee Largen, 24, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.
He was born in Galax on Sept. 10, 1995.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Q. Largen; daughter, Maelyn Largen; father and step-mother, Darrell and Tammy Largen; mother and step-father, Theresa and Dennis Leedy; siblings, Emily and Robert Snyder and Bret Largen; step-siblings, Caitlin Powell and Chance Powell; paternal grandparents, Carlie L. Largen and Linda C. Largen; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Jeff Edwards; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Yon; and a nephew.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the James Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Pit Crew or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
