Richard Lee Largen, 24, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.He was born in Galax on Sept. 10, 1995.Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Q. Largen; daughter, Maelyn Largen; father and step-mother, Darrell and Tammy Largen; mother and step-father, Theresa and Dennis Leedy; siblings, Emily and Robert Snyder and Bret Largen; step-siblings, Caitlin Powell and Chance Powell; paternal grandparents, Carlie L. Largen and Linda C. Largen; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Jeff Edwards; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Yon; and a nephew.A funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the James Gardner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Pit Crew or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.