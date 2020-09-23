Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family



He was born on Sept. 2, 1938, to Nancy Porter Felts and Velpo Virgil Felts.

Survivors include his wife of the home, Cathy Brewer Felts; daughter, Lisa McKnight of Tallahassee, Fla.; sons and daughter-in-law, Lee and Diana Felts of Galax and Mike and Sophie Felts of Laytonville, Md.; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jill Felts of Charlotte, N.C.; his grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sept. 26, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Fairlawn Church of Christ, 344 Coleman Ridge Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Richard Velpo Felts, known as Dick Felts, 82, formerly of Galax, died at his home in Laytonville, Md., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.He was born on Sept. 2, 1938, to Nancy Porter Felts and Velpo Virgil Felts.Survivors include his wife of the home, Cathy Brewer Felts; daughter, Lisa McKnight of Tallahassee, Fla.; sons and daughter-in-law, Lee and Diana Felts of Galax and Mike and Sophie Felts of Laytonville, Md.; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jill Felts of Charlotte, N.C.; his grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Sept. 26, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Fairlawn Church of Christ, 344 Coleman Ridge Road, Galax, Va. 24333.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store