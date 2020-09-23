1/
Richard Velpo Felts
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Velpo Felts, known as Dick Felts, 82, formerly of Galax, died at his home in Laytonville, Md., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1938, to Nancy Porter Felts and Velpo Virgil Felts.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Cathy Brewer Felts; daughter, Lisa McKnight of Tallahassee, Fla.; sons and daughter-in-law, Lee and Diana Felts of Galax and Mike and Sophie Felts of Laytonville, Md.; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jill Felts of Charlotte, N.C.; his grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sept. 26, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Fairlawn Church of Christ, 344 Coleman Ridge Road, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved