Richard William Jennings
1939 - 2020
Richard William Jennings, 81, of Woodlawn, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 23, 1939, in Carroll County, to Rufus and Mae Leonard Jennings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Merlene Ring Jennings.
He formerly lived in the Iron Ridge Community.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Sanford Dalton of Woodlawn, Jeana Jennings of Thomasville, N.C., and Mylinda and Brian Edwards of Sugar Grove; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Stella Jennings of the Iron Ridge Community; two grandsons and spouse; a granddaughter and husband; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Cowley officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
