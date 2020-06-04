I have many great memories of Ricky. He and I started at the IDC the same date and we often talked about how long we had worked together. He always had a smile and loved to tell visitors to the IDC about his work and how long he had been there. Thoughts and prayers to Larry, Fern, Vanessa and Jamie. Hold on to the memories you have and may God give you His peace and comfort at this time.

Joan Harmon

Friend