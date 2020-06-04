Ricky D. McMillan, 62, of Galax, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Ricky was a long-time employee of Mt. Rogers IDC. In fact, he was one of the original employees.
He loved bowling and Redskins football. Most of all he loved people – all people!
Survivors include his parents, Larry and Fern McMillan; a brother, Jamie McMillian; sister and brother-in-law, Brian and Vanessa Edwards; and his beloved niece, Yasenia Edwards. He was cared for by the most amazing caregivers at Avila Residence (Nick, Jamie, Dave, Paul and Tony) as well as Sheri Porterfield with Medi-Hospice.
Due to Covid-19 only a graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Avila Residences for a fund to assist residents with financial needs and wants. Checks may be made out to Avila Residences and mailed to 372 Live Oak Lane Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family
Ricky was a long-time employee of Mt. Rogers IDC. In fact, he was one of the original employees.
He loved bowling and Redskins football. Most of all he loved people – all people!
Survivors include his parents, Larry and Fern McMillan; a brother, Jamie McMillian; sister and brother-in-law, Brian and Vanessa Edwards; and his beloved niece, Yasenia Edwards. He was cared for by the most amazing caregivers at Avila Residence (Nick, Jamie, Dave, Paul and Tony) as well as Sheri Porterfield with Medi-Hospice.
Due to Covid-19 only a graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Avila Residences for a fund to assist residents with financial needs and wants. Checks may be made out to Avila Residences and mailed to 372 Live Oak Lane Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.