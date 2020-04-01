Ricky Lee Dunbar, 58, of Galax, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Roanoke on March 29, 1961.
He is preceded in death by his father, Amos Dunbar.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Huffman of Roanoke; sons, Daniel Dunbar of Galax and Zackary Dunbar of New Castle; brother, Charles Dunbar and wife, Tammy of Buchanan; sister, Dianne Mills and husband, James of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Felts Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Andy Edmond officiated.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020