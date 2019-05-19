Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert “Bob” M. Jennings. View Sign Service Information R.W. Baker Funeral & Co. 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk , VA 23435 (757)-539-4691 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" M. Jennings, 95, passed away surrounded by family and friends, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Bob was a native of Galax, Va., then later moved to Portsmouth, Va., and retired to Carrolton, Va.

Bob was a World War II Navy Veteran and a member of the greatest generation.

He successfully ran Bob's Auto Upholstery and was a car salesman for many years and a former NASCAR driver.

He was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church and the Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge.

Jennings was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Norma Jennings; a brother; and four sisters.

He was also predeceased by his wife, Hazel I. Jennings; daughter, Ann J. Montney; and a son-in-law, Clifford M. Montney.

Survivors include his granddaughter, Julia Montney Paul (T.J. Paul); great-granddaughter, Clarissa Saunders (Chad), Ian Saunders, Matthew Saunders; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank all of those who helped care for Bob by giving their time, skilled care, prayers and friendship over the years. You mean the world to us and always hold a special place in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at R.W. Baker Funeral Home, 509 West Washington St. Suffolk, Va. 23434, with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. Place of inurnment will be at Albert G. Horton Jr., at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made out to Fairview Heights Baptist Church, 7404 Deep Creek Blvd., Portsmouth, Va. 23702 or Carrollton Public Library, 14362 New Town Haven Lane, Carrollton, Va. 23314.

Published in Galax Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019

