Robert Daniel Weatherman (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Vale United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vale United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Daniel Weatherman, 74, of Galax, died Friday Oct. 18, 2019.
He was born on June 21, 1945, to the late Robert Lewis and Minnie Sutherland Weatherman.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Melton Weatherman of Galax; daughter, Penny Weatherman (Moises Sagahon) of Newton, N.C.; sons, Eddie Slayton (Renee), Gary R. Slayton Jr., and Adam J. Slayton, all of Galax, and Joseph R. Slayton of Winston-Salem, N.C.; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sisters, Mary Payne, Anita Felts, Barbara Bowers (Johnny), all of Galax; a niece; a nephew; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church with Pastor David Payne and Pastor Ronnie Collins officiating. The burial followed at Mt. Vale Church Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.