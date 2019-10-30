Robert Daniel Weatherman, 74, of Galax, died Friday Oct. 18, 2019.
He was born on June 21, 1945, to the late Robert Lewis and Minnie Sutherland Weatherman.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Melton Weatherman of Galax; daughter, Penny Weatherman (Moises Sagahon) of Newton, N.C.; sons, Eddie Slayton (Renee), Gary R. Slayton Jr., and Adam J. Slayton, all of Galax, and Joseph R. Slayton of Winston-Salem, N.C.; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sisters, Mary Payne, Anita Felts, Barbara Bowers (Johnny), all of Galax; a niece; a nephew; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church with Pastor David Payne and Pastor Ronnie Collins officiating. The burial followed at Mt. Vale Church Cemetery.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019