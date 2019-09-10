Robert E. "Bob" Osborne, 89, of Galax, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born June 7, 1930, in Grayson County, in the Rugby Community, to the late Marshall Lee Osborne and Josephine Emerson Osborne.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Carol Osborne of the home; daughter, Teresa Osborne Quesinberry and husband Michael of Christiansburg; son, Robert "Buster" Osborne and wife Wendy Bennett of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Iva Ruth Beard of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers, Jerry Osborne and wife Faye of Mouth of Wilson and Ronnie Osborne and wife Margaret of Statesville, N.C.; brother-in-law, Bob Rutherford of Mouth of Wilson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at High Country Services at 3 p.m., with Pastor Lee Houston officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030 or a .
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019