Robert Joseph "Joe" Williams, 88, of Brush Creek, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Aug. 23, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Shupe Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Williams.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Williams of Fries, Va.; daughters, Debbie Archer, Delores Freeman and Ann Shupe, all of Fries, Va., and Crystal Williams of N.C.; a sister, Pauline Boyer of Dublin, Va.; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at High Country Services with the Rev. James Cowley officiating. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
