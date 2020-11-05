1/1
Robert Joseph “Joe” Williams
1932 - 2020
Robert Joseph "Joe" Williams, 88, of Brush Creek, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Aug. 23, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Shupe Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Williams.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Williams of Fries, Va.; daughters, Debbie Archer, Delores Freeman and Ann Shupe, all of Fries, Va., and Crystal Williams of N.C.; a sister, Pauline Boyer of Dublin, Va.; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at High Country Services with the Rev. James Cowley officiating. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Online condolences may be made at www.highcountryservice.com
High Country Services, 600 Glendale Rd., Galax, Va., is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
