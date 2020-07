Robert Lee Carico, 92, of Galax, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.He was born May 23, 1928, in Grayson County, to the late John and Sarah Dillon Carico.Survivors include 10 nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held with Lawrence Warden and Marvin Williams officiating.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.