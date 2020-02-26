Robert Lee Osborne Jr., 87, of Fries, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home.
Osborne was born on Feb. 29, 1932, in Rugby, Va., to Robert E. Lee and Ruby NellVina Hall Osborne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Adeline Osborne.
Survivors include his wife, R. Joan Osborne of Fries, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Denise O. and Michael R. Hagy of Clearlake, Calif.; grandchildren and spouse, Jessica Hagy Taliaferro and Chris of Northern, Calif., and Oreda Racquel Hagy; two great-grandchildren, Brook Taliaferro and Michael Taliaferro all of Northern, Calif.; and nephew, Johnny Isert of Portland, Oregon.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Garry Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery at Volney. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:30 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020