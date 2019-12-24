Robert Martin Glasco (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Edmonds Cemetery
Obituary
Robert Martin Glasco, 80, of Galax, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Grayson County on Feb. 12, 1939, to Emmett and Nora Brannock Glasco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Glasco.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Roy Nichols of Low Gap, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Suzette Glasco of Mount Airy, N.C.; step-daughter and husband, Melissa and Mark Wilson of Elk Creek; a granddaughter; two step-grandsons; four step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Ring of Galax and Ruby Burnette of Bristol; brother, Quincy Glasco of Glade Valley, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Edmonds Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by the Grayson Post 7726.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
