Robert Martin Glasco, 80, of Galax, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Grayson County on Feb. 12, 1939, to Emmett and Nora Brannock Glasco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Glasco.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Roy Nichols of Low Gap, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Suzette Glasco of Mount Airy, N.C.; step-daughter and husband, Melissa and Mark Wilson of Elk Creek; a granddaughter; two step-grandsons; four step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Ring of Galax and Ruby Burnette of Bristol; brother, Quincy Glasco of Glade Valley, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Edmonds Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by the Grayson Post 7726.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019