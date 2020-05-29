Robert Roy Atkins, 90, of Fries. died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Grayson County on June 28, 1929, to Paul Shields and Sally Elizabeth Boyer Atkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Funk Atkins.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Arlene Atkins Morgan and Dennis Lee Morgan of Fries; two grandsons and spouses; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Bedwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Summerfield Cemetery Fund, c/o Ann Hodges, 138 Springwood Lane, Fries, Va. 24330.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.