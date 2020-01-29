Robert Thomas Wilson, 88, of Galax, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Galax on Feb. 19, 1931, to Paul David and Roberta Combs Wilson.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Cumming Wilson of Galax; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Karan H. Wilson of Richmond and Keith and Rachel Wilson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Galax Presbyterian Church with Dr. Tom Whartenby officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Galax Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Galax Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020