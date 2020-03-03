Robert Wayne Billings, 61, of Galax, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Galax on March 15, 1958, to the late Howard and Selma Spencer Billings.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tate Billings.
Survivors include his life companion, Patricia Davis of the home; sons, Victor Billings of Hillsville, Jimmy Leftwich (Patricia) of Hillsville and Devin Simpson of Galax; daughters, Tracy Leftwich (Sarah Leftwich) of Hillsville, and Brandy Leftwich; step children, Anthony Sofrank of Pa., and Mary Penn (Jay) of Arlington; brother, Donnie Billings (Elsie) of Galax; sister, Sharon Lawson (Bobby Testerman) of Galax; nine grandchildren; and a cousin.
A funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at High Country Services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Rigney Cemetery in Fancy Gap.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020