Rockford Haywood Jennings, 66, of Galax, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.
He was born Jan. 18, 1953, in Galax to the late Theopolis and Nadine Combs Jennings.
Survivors include his daughters, Brandi Clark and husband, Kris of Summerfield, N.C., and Lori Overby and husband, Brandon of Spartanburg, S.C.; son, Topper Jennings and wife, Megan of Galax; sisters, Sandy Murray and husband, Ted of Daleville and Sara Sizemore and husband, Charlie of Galax; and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 12, 2020, at High Country Services at 4 p.m. Ernie Smith officiated.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020