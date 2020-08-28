1/
Roddie Edwin Iroler Sr.
1928 - 2020
Roddie Edwin Iroler Sr., 92, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Hillsville.
Iroler was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Charles Dexter and Maude Bowman Iroler.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Frankie Iroler, Sonny Iroler, Irene Horton, Kenneth Iroler, Bill Iroler, Bob Iroler and Jim Iroler.
Iroler proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was an avid golfer and an active member of Blue Ridge Country Club where he enjoyed hanging out with his buddies.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Alease Beamer Iroler; children and spouse, Barry and Barbara Iroler, Eddie and Joyce Iroler and Patricia and Phillip Jones; sister, Peggy Joan Thomas; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with burial following will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn and Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Gladesboro Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gladesboro Lutheran Church.
A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gladesboro Cemetery
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gladesboro Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of grief. May God give you all peace, as you share the wonderful memories of a wonderful life together.
Robin and Scott Eckwerth
Friend
August 28, 2020
Our heartfelt prayers for the Iroler family
Scottie and Becky Hawkins
Mytle Beach,SC
(Becky granddaughter to Ruby Largen, great niece of Roddie)
Becky and Scottie Hawkins
Family
August 27, 2020
We were saddened to hear about your Dad. May the peace of God be with all of the family and may you find comfort in all of the precious memories you have of your time together.
Richard and Debbie Johnson
Friend
August 26, 2020
my condolences to all the family. Roddie was a good man that will be missed by many.may he rest in peace.
howard sturgill
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss ,prayers for all of you
JD & Janice Combs
Friend
August 26, 2020
Alease, so sorry for your loss. Rod and you were special friends to Tommy and me. Thinking of you with love, Mary Kay
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We are praying for your family.
Richard & Amy Beamer
Family
August 25, 2020
Sorry to hear about Rods passing.
Ernest Webb
Friend
August 25, 2020
Our love, prayers and deepest sympathy to each of you
Jeff and Patti Holderfield
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort for the family.
Evona Jessup
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Always enjoyed talking with Rod. He had good sense of humor and will be missed.
Gary Quesinberry
Friend
August 24, 2020
Mrs. Alease & family, so sorry to read of the passing of Rod. I always thought you two were the cutest couple as I was growing up. We were so pleased to purchase your living room suit when we moved into our new house in the early 50's. I moved it on to Winston-Salem to several different apartments in the mid & later 60's. Have thought of you often in these passing years. My prayer is that God may comfort you & your family in the coming weeks.
Donna Branscome Kiser
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
May God bless the family in this time of sorrow. My sincere condolences to you all.
Debra Vass
Friend
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sincere sympathy to the whole family. May God bless and comfort each of you.
Vera and Garnett Dalton
Friend
August 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Dennis and Karon Felts. Dorothy Semones
August 24, 2020
I will miss you Rod! You were a special Friend.
Kaitlyn Shupe
Friend
August 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers with you Alease and family at this sad time June and GUy BOwmanGUY
GUY. And. JUNE BOWMAN
Friend
August 24, 2020
Thoughts and prayers going out to the family
Lisa McMillan Yates
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone at this sad occasion. May God bless each and everyone.
Clayton & Shirley Strickland Thomas
Acquaintance
