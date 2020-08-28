Roddie Edwin Iroler Sr., 92, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Hillsville.
Iroler was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Charles Dexter and Maude Bowman Iroler.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Frankie Iroler, Sonny Iroler, Irene Horton, Kenneth Iroler, Bill Iroler, Bob Iroler and Jim Iroler.
Iroler proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was an avid golfer and an active member of Blue Ridge Country Club where he enjoyed hanging out with his buddies.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Alease Beamer Iroler; children and spouse, Barry and Barbara Iroler, Eddie and Joyce Iroler and Patricia and Phillip Jones; sister, Peggy Joan Thomas; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with burial following will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn and Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Gladesboro Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gladesboro Lutheran Church.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.