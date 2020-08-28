Mrs. Alease & family, so sorry to read of the passing of Rod. I always thought you two were the cutest couple as I was growing up. We were so pleased to purchase your living room suit when we moved into our new house in the early 50's. I moved it on to Winston-Salem to several different apartments in the mid & later 60's. Have thought of you often in these passing years. My prayer is that God may comfort you & your family in the coming weeks.

Donna Branscome Kiser

Neighbor