Rodger Lineberry
1946 - 2020
Rodger Lineberry, 74, of Baywood, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after a valiant fight with sickness.
Rodger passed into his Heavenly home in the same way he lived each day, surrounded by music and the ones he loved.
Lineberry was born on Sept. 20, 1946, to parents, Magdalene Lineberry and Willis Kemp.
He was born and raised here in Carroll County and learned to value hard work at a young age.
Married in 1963 to wife, Nancy, the couple never met a stranger and were always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Rodger along with Nancy played a role in raising many children and would brag about them all to any random passerby when given the chance.
In his younger years, Rodger enjoyed working with his hands, biking, attending races with his friends and listening to live music.
Rodger is proceeded in death by his parents; infant son, Jeffrey; other beloved infant children; and special niece, Angie George.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nancy C. Lineberry; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Kenneth Burcham; son, Joseph R. Cox; sister-in-law and spouse, Connie Jeanette and Preston Newman; brother-in-law, Nelson Cox; sister-in-law, Betty Simmons; many grandchildren including, Wendy Burcham, Alicia Dalton, Dustin Keith Stroupe, Amber Taylor, Autumn George and Summer George.
He was a proud Papa to many great-grandchildren as well.
Rodger loved his many nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life, he met many special individuals he considered to be family including Derrick Davis II and Coleman Davis.
He loved surrounding himself with his friends and family and was happiest when loving on others.
At this time, the family is planning to honor Rodger in a socially distanced memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, to be held at The Rock Church in Galax, Va., at 2 p.m.
Instead of celebrating with flowers, the family will be accepting donations to help cover the medical expenses Rodger accumulated throughout numerous hospitalizations, infections and surgeries.
All are welcome to come and celebrate Rodger's life with the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Rock church
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

December 1, 2020
Dear Nancy and family, So sorry to hear about your loss. I always enjoyed you and Rodger in our swimming pool class. I know he will be missed greatly. He was loved by all. May God comfort you and your loved ones. I know he is rejoicing with our Loving Kind Saviour, Jesus Christ and one beautiful day, we shall see him again Love and prayers, Betty Ann Smith
Betty Ann Smith
Friend
November 30, 2020
Nancy we just wanted to say our love, thoughts and prayers are with! Roger was a great man and will be missed by all!
Mitch and Tammy Williams
Friend
November 30, 2020
Nancy, I’m so very sorry for your loss, Rodger was a wonderful person, prayers for you and your family !
Nancy Mitchell
Family
November 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Nancy so sorry to hear of Roger's passing. He was such a nice and sweet person. Love and Prayers Brenda Leonard
Brenda Leonard
Friend
November 30, 2020
what a sweet humble kind manso sorry nancy
Danny Cox
Friend
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Rogers passing. May God bless the family during this difficult time.
Annis Sizemore
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Nancy ,I was so sorry to hear of Rogers passing. May god provide you with comfort during this very difficult time.
David Nelson
Friend
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Lyon
