Rodger Lineberry, 74, of Baywood, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after a valiant fight with sickness.
Rodger passed into his Heavenly home in the same way he lived each day, surrounded by music and the ones he loved.
Lineberry was born on Sept. 20, 1946, to parents, Magdalene Lineberry and Willis Kemp.
He was born and raised here in Carroll County and learned to value hard work at a young age.
Married in 1963 to wife, Nancy, the couple never met a stranger and were always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Rodger along with Nancy played a role in raising many children and would brag about them all to any random passerby when given the chance.
In his younger years, Rodger enjoyed working with his hands, biking, attending races with his friends and listening to live music.
Rodger is proceeded in death by his parents; infant son, Jeffrey; other beloved infant children; and special niece, Angie George.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nancy C. Lineberry; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Kenneth Burcham; son, Joseph R. Cox; sister-in-law and spouse, Connie Jeanette and Preston Newman; brother-in-law, Nelson Cox; sister-in-law, Betty Simmons; many grandchildren including, Wendy Burcham, Alicia Dalton, Dustin Keith Stroupe, Amber Taylor, Autumn George and Summer George.
He was a proud Papa to many great-grandchildren as well.
Rodger loved his many nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life, he met many special individuals he considered to be family including Derrick Davis II and Coleman Davis.
He loved surrounding himself with his friends and family and was happiest when loving on others.
At this time, the family is planning to honor Rodger in a socially distanced memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, to be held at The Rock Church in Galax, Va., at 2 p.m.
Instead of celebrating with flowers, the family will be accepting donations to help cover the medical expenses Rodger accumulated throughout numerous hospitalizations, infections and surgeries.
All are welcome to come and celebrate Rodger's life with the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.