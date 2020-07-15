Sarah & Whitney, I'm hurting for the loss of Rodney but I also know he is at peace now. He taught me so much about genealogy & also gave me papers that he had already completed. We both enjoyed talking because we both had "the gift of gab"! I have always been impressed with Rodney"s intelligence. He proved himself with his education and work skills. May you find comfort through God's love and also the good & fun times with your dad. I loved my cousin - love to each of you.

Alma Jean & Carl Pennington

