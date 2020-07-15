Troutdale, Va. - Rodney Allen Johnson, 60, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a tough battle with cancer.
Rodney was born to the late Wade Shelby and Bessie Elizabeth Parks Johnson, on Feb. 7, 1960, at the Lee Memorial Hospital in Marion, Va.
He lived in Rugby, Va., with his grandmother, Sarah Jane Henderson until 1964. Rodney and his family then moved to Flat Ridge, Va., and lived in the old farm that had been in the Parks family since about 1792. He lived his entire life there. Rodney built his house, from 1981-84, on the land his mother gave him. He lived in Virginia Beach, from 1968 to 1970, to be with his dad while he was preparing to leave the Navy.
During those years he met and attended school with his late wife Robin Broyles.
Rodney attended several schools: in 1967 he attended Flat Ridge Elementary in Troutdale, Va.; 1968-1970 - Courthouse Elementary and Princess Anne Elementary, both in Virginia Beach, Va; 1974-1978 - Independence High and Grayson County Vocational, both in Independence, Va.; Smyth County Vocational and Adult Electrical Class in Seven Mile Ford, Va.; and around 2000, Wytheville Community College, electrical class, Wytheville Va.
Woodworking, genealogy and gardening were Rodney's favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed attending reenactments and participated in a few. In the early 2000's he chartered Grayson County's SCV camp "Marshall's Rifles 2079".
In Nov. 2013 Rodney began working at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Va. His title was Masonry Instructor.
He attended James Madison University, Longwood University and University of Phoenix online.
After completion of this education he had three degrees. He earned the State of Virginia license to teach Adult Vocational classes, and was a certified NCCER Instructor and OSHA Instructor.
Rodney learned he had cancer the last week in October 2018 and his job working for Department of Corrections was terminated in April 2019. He worked for VA Dept. of Corrections five years and five months.
Survivors include, two lovely daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Jackson and spouse Craig of Glade Spring, Va., and their children Isaiah Seth Johnson and Ayden Kade Firestone, and Whitney Allyn Waller and spouse Adam of Fries Va., and their children Maddox Jay and Anastasia Maven Jade Waller; three brothers, Wade Shelby Johnson Jr. and wife Sallie of Glade Spring, Va., Wayne Anthony Johnson Sr. and wife Denise of Marion, Va., Robert Leslie Johnson and Rondi Blanton Lawrence of Marion, Va.; and a half-sister, Mary DeFrehn of Philadelphia, Pa.; and special friends, Cathy Lovelace of Rural Retreat, Va., and Donna Edwards of Mount Airy, N.C.
Rodney was a Christian and knew God would take care of him after this body was no longer needed.
Some of his cremated remains, along with late wife Robin's, will be scattered at the home-place and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The rest will be interred in the Honey Gove Community Cemetery, Roberts Cove Rd., Flat Ridge, Va.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.
