1/1
Rodney Allen Johnson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troutdale, Va. - Rodney Allen Johnson, 60, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a tough battle with cancer.
Rodney was born to the late Wade Shelby and Bessie Elizabeth Parks Johnson, on Feb. 7, 1960, at the Lee Memorial Hospital in Marion, Va.  
He lived in Rugby, Va., with his grandmother, Sarah Jane Henderson until 1964. Rodney and his family then moved to Flat Ridge, Va., and lived in the old farm that had been in the Parks family since about 1792. He lived his entire life there. Rodney built his house, from 1981-84, on the land his mother gave him.  He lived in Virginia Beach, from 1968 to 1970, to be with his dad while he was preparing to leave the Navy.
During those years he met and attended school with his late wife Robin Broyles. 
Rodney attended several schools: in 1967 he attended Flat Ridge Elementary in Troutdale, Va.; 1968-1970 - Courthouse Elementary and Princess Anne Elementary, both in Virginia Beach, Va; 1974-1978 - Independence High and Grayson County Vocational, both in Independence, Va.; Smyth County Vocational and Adult Electrical Class in Seven Mile Ford, Va.; and around 2000, Wytheville Community College, electrical class, Wytheville Va.
Woodworking, genealogy and gardening were Rodney's favorite hobbies. He also enjoyed attending reenactments and participated in a few. In the early 2000's he chartered Grayson County's SCV camp "Marshall's Rifles 2079".
In Nov. 2013 Rodney began working at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Va.  His title was Masonry Instructor. 
He attended James Madison University, Longwood University and University of Phoenix online.
After completion of this education he had three degrees. He earned the State of Virginia license to teach Adult Vocational classes, and was a certified NCCER Instructor and OSHA Instructor.
Rodney learned he had cancer the last week in October 2018 and his job working for Department of Corrections was terminated in April 2019. He worked for VA Dept. of Corrections five years and five months.
Survivors include, two lovely daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Jackson and spouse Craig of Glade Spring, Va., and their children Isaiah Seth Johnson and Ayden Kade Firestone, and Whitney Allyn Waller and spouse Adam of Fries Va., and their children Maddox Jay and Anastasia Maven Jade Waller; three brothers, Wade Shelby Johnson Jr. and wife Sallie of Glade Spring, Va., Wayne Anthony Johnson Sr. and wife Denise of Marion, Va., Robert Leslie Johnson and Rondi Blanton Lawrence of Marion, Va.; and a half-sister, Mary DeFrehn of Philadelphia, Pa.; and special friends, Cathy Lovelace of Rural Retreat, Va., and Donna Edwards of Mount Airy, N.C.
Rodney was a Christian and knew God would take care of him after this body was no longer needed.
Some of his cremated remains, along with late wife Robin's, will be scattered at the home-place and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The rest will be interred in the Honey Gove Community Cemetery, Roberts Cove Rd., Flat Ridge, Va.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
July 9, 2020
Rodney was a very special person in my life. I will always miss his smile and his outlook on life . He was a very good man who wished no harm to anyone and was always willing to help those in need. He was loved and respected by so many people. I will always miss his smile and the great conversations that we had. RIP Rodney.
Roger Johnson
Family
July 9, 2020
Jeanie Johnson
Friend
July 8, 2020
I met Rodney on our mission trip to the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Reservation in SD. It was a pleasure to get to know him. I am praying for the family and friends.
Debbie Glass
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sarah & Whitney, I'm hurting for the loss of Rodney but I also know he is at peace now. He taught me so much about genealogy & also gave me papers that he had already completed. We both enjoyed talking because we both had "the gift of gab"! I have always been impressed with Rodney"s intelligence. He proved himself with his education and work skills. May you find comfort through God's love and also the good & fun times with your dad. I loved my cousin - love to each of you.
Alma Jean & Carl Pennington
Family
July 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family
Robin Zachary
Friend
July 7, 2020
My name is Mary Rutherford Dolinger.Classmate of Rodneys in 1978.so sorry for your loss.
Mary Dolinger
Classmate
July 7, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the Rodney Johnson family.
Charles and Patsy Sturgill
July 7, 2020
Rodney will forever be missed, we have so many great memories
Jennifer Lloyd
Family
July 7, 2020
Rest in PEACE, cuz
Til, we meet again.
Gerald Johnson
Family
July 7, 2020
Rodney was a kind and gentle soul, he will be missed, rest in peace. My heart goes out to his family, their are in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and give you strength.

Vickie & Jessica Johnson
Vickie Johnson
Friend
July 7, 2020
Rodney was a special person. Prayers for your family that He will comfort each of you
Bonnie Parsons
Classmate
July 7, 2020
Whitney and family so sorry for your loss...Nancy Combs
Nancy Combs
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sending my sincere sympathy to all the Johnson Family. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time. ❤
Rebessa & Duane Greer & Family
Friend
July 7, 2020
We connected VIA genealogy as I am related to his wife, Robin. While we never met in person, we had many conversations on Facebook. They came at all hours of day or night and were always so genuine and down to earth. I felt like we had know each other all our lives. Rest in peace Rodney.
Bob Bailey
Friend
July 7, 2020
Prayers for you all .
Sissy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved