He was born Jan. 27, 1953, in Jefferson, N.C., to Iva Grave Caldwell and Edward Chimes Farmer.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Farmer of the home; one daughter, Melissa and Davie Osborne of West Jefferson, N.C.; a grandson, Xander Osborne; father, Chimes Farmer of Galax, Va.; brothers and spouse, Mike and Vedena Farmer of Mouth of Wilson, Tony and Rachel Farmer of Independence, Va., and John and Jennifer Farmer of Galax, Va.; sister, Teresa Richardson of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Farmer was a veteran in the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Haw Orchard Baptist Church in Rugby, Va., with the Pastor Randy Lovelace officiating. Military honors will be provided by Grayson VFW Post #2276. Masonic rites will be offered by the Mouth of Wilson Lodge # 223 AF & AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Farmer family.

44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306

Independence , VA 24348

276-773-2521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019

