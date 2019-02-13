Roger Dale Farmer, 66, of Mouth of Wilson, the Haw Orchard Community, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Hospital in Bristol, Tenn.
He was born Jan. 27, 1953, in Jefferson, N.C., to Iva Grave Caldwell and Edward Chimes Farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Farmer of the home; one daughter, Melissa and Davie Osborne of West Jefferson, N.C.; a grandson, Xander Osborne; father, Chimes Farmer of Galax, Va.; brothers and spouse, Mike and Vedena Farmer of Mouth of Wilson, Tony and Rachel Farmer of Independence, Va., and John and Jennifer Farmer of Galax, Va.; sister, Teresa Richardson of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Farmer was a veteran in the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Haw Orchard Baptist Church in Rugby, Va., with the Pastor Randy Lovelace officiating. Military honors will be provided by Grayson VFW Post #2276. Masonic rites will be offered by the Mouth of Wilson Lodge # 223 AF & AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Farmer family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019