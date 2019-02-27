Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on Oct. 1, 1946, to William Edward and Lillie Ann Patton Dillon.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dillon; daughter, Cathy Sparks; son and daughter-in-law Dewey and Teresa Felts all of Galax, Virginia; sister, Betty Lou Robinson of Pennsylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Lee and Evon Dillon of Galax, Carroll Edward and Debbie Dillon of Tennessee; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Feb. 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Buster Trimble, Monty Rector and Glenn Dalton Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery with military rites by Hillsville VFW Post 1115.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn is serving the family.

Roger Larry Dillon, 72, of Galax, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the VA Medical Center in Salem.He was born in Grayson County on Oct. 1, 1946, to William Edward and Lillie Ann Patton Dillon.Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dillon; daughter, Cathy Sparks; son and daughter-in-law Dewey and Teresa Felts all of Galax, Virginia; sister, Betty Lou Robinson of Pennsylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Lee and Evon Dillon of Galax, Carroll Edward and Debbie Dillon of Tennessee; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral was held Feb. 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Buster Trimble, Monty Rector and Glenn Dalton Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery with military rites by Hillsville VFW Post 1115.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close