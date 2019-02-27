Roger Larry Dillon, 72, of Galax, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the VA Medical Center in Salem.
He was born in Grayson County on Oct. 1, 1946, to William Edward and Lillie Ann Patton Dillon.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dillon; daughter, Cathy Sparks; son and daughter-in-law Dewey and Teresa Felts all of Galax, Virginia; sister, Betty Lou Robinson of Pennsylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Lee and Evon Dillon of Galax, Carroll Edward and Debbie Dillon of Tennessee; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Feb. 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Buster Trimble, Monty Rector and Glenn Dalton Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery with military rites by Hillsville VFW Post 1115.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019