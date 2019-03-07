Obituary Guest Book View Sign



He was born Feb. 27, 1941, in the Bethel Community of Grayson County, Va., to the late Robert Lester and Nonnie Poole Yonce.

He retired from the Virginia Department of Transporation.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Funk Yonce of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Joyce Yonce of Elk Creek, Va; one daughter, Natalie Yonce Osborne of Comers Rock, Va.; three grandchildren, Skyler Osborne, Miranda Yonce and Nathan Easter; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Evelyn Yonce of Comers Rock, Va.; and a nephew, Gordon Yonce of Wytheville, Va.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Gleasanna Dixon, Pastor Stephen Cornett and the Rev. Bobby Lorton. Burial will follow in the Shuler Cemetery in Comers Rock, Va. The family received friends one hour preceding the funeral service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Rescue Squad or Elk Creek Fire Department.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Yonce family.

44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306

Independence , VA 24348

276-773-2521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

