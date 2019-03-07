Roger Lee Yonce (1941 - 2019)
  • "I have happy memories of Roger and spent many hours with..."
    - Bill Bryant
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss your family is in my thoughts..."
    - Curtis Harrington
  • "You are in my prayers....May God continue to bless you and..."
    - Elaine Osborne
  • "so sorry to hear this. prayers for family"
    - fred hash
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family . Roger will be missed..."
    - Nancy Hale

Roger Lee Yonce, 78, of Elk Creek, Va., died at his home Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. 
He was born Feb. 27, 1941, in the Bethel Community of Grayson County, Va., to the late Robert Lester and Nonnie Poole Yonce.
He retired from the Virginia Department of Transporation. 
Survivors include his wife, Juanita Funk Yonce of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Joyce Yonce of Elk Creek, Va; one daughter, Natalie Yonce Osborne of Comers Rock, Va.; three grandchildren, Skyler Osborne, Miranda Yonce and Nathan Easter; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Evelyn Yonce of Comers Rock, Va.; and a nephew, Gordon Yonce of Wytheville, Va.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Gleasanna Dixon, Pastor Stephen Cornett and the Rev. Bobby Lorton.  Burial will follow in the Shuler Cemetery in Comers Rock, Va.  The family received friends one hour preceding the funeral service.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Rescue Squad or Elk Creek Fire Department. 
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Yonce family.
