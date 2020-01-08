Roland Wade Lineberry, 71, of Galax, died Sunday in the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem.
He was born in Pulaski on Feb. 24, 1948, to John C. and Berlyne Caldwell Lineberry.
Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Wanda Gaye and Nick English of Raleigh, N.C.
A funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson Post 7726. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020