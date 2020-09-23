Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Grayson County to the late Vaughn Calvin and Rosie Irene Snow Adams.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca L. Adams; children, Ronald Mark Adams, David Lee Adams and Sarah Kaitlyn Adams; a grandson; and sisters, Freida Edwards and Darlene Reeves.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Shockley and Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

