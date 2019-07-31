Ronald Edward Nelson, 64, of Elk Creek, died Thursday, July 25 2019, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1954, in Carroll County, to Kent Douglas and Ella Margaret Eastridge Nelson.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Ashley and Charles Nester of Elk Creek, Nicholas and Rod Vaughn of Waynesboro and Kriston Drew and Tiffany Nelson of Rural Retreat; five grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Frieda and Virgil Sexton of Fries and Carol Post of Ennice, N.C.; brother, Robert Nelson of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Carico officiating. Burial followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery.
There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguyyn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019