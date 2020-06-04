Ronald Lee Vaught, 78, of Galax, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on March 29, 1942, to Wayne and Mildred Hinshaw Vaught.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Burnette Vaught of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Lib and Gary Russell of Woodlawn; a nephew; sisters-in-law and spouse, Hilda Anthony of Galax and Patricia and Gene Porter of Hendersonville, Tenn.; brothers-in-law and spouse, Jerry Burnette of Woodlawn and Charles and Pam Burnette of Galax; several nieces, nephews and friends; and three granddaughters by choice.
A graveside service will be held in the Jerusalem Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Stanley and the Rev. Ty Harrison officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.