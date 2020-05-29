Ronnie Douglas Shaffner
1947 - 2020
Ronnie Douglas Shaffner, 73, of Fries, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Virginia on Jan. 1, 1947, to the late Sam and Virginia McMillan Shaffner.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian Jones Shaffner of the home; sons, Steven Shaffner of the home and Jason Shaffner and wife, Sherry of Baywood; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date at the home.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
