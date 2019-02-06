Ronnie Lee Horton, 72, of Hillsville, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Eva Horton.
Survivors include his wife, Goldie Horton of the home; sons and daughters-in-laws, Dean and Sylvia Horton of Hillsville, Dustin and Kathleen Horton of Wirtz and Doug and Jeri Horton of Cana; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Linda Horton of Hillsville; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019