Rosamond Hendrix Phelps, 81, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Rosamond was born in Independence, Va., on May 1, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cam and Jo Ella Hendrix; brother and sister-in-law, James and Charlotte Hendrix; and son-in-law, Leithan Grinnell III.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Joe Phelps; daughter Lisa Grinnell; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Wendy Phelps of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Rachel Grinnell of Salem, Va., and Katherine Grinnell of Walnut Creek, Calif.; grandchildren, Ethan, Samantha and Benjamin Phelps of Greensboro, N.C.; and brother and sister-in-law, Platt and Anna Lee Hendrix of Independence, Va. Also, special thanks to caregiver, Anesa Vugdalic.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 418 Comers Rock Road, Elk Creek, Va.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the -Greenville, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc in her honor.
