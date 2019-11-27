Roscoe Holderfield, 90, of Bassett, died Sunday in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born in Carroll County on June 16, 1929, to the late John Watson and Verdie Robinson Holderfield.
Survivors include one sister, Pearl Goodson of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Arwood Edwards, Elder B.J. Hawks and Elder Sam Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019