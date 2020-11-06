1/1
Roy A. Quesenberry
1935 - 2020
Roy A. Quesenberry, of Fancy Gap, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
The Lord gave him length of days of 85 years.
Roy served in the U.S. Army for two years in Germany.
He worked on the farm raising beef cattle for most of his adult life and at Sprague Electric Co. for 29 years.
Roy enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, horseback riding and cookouts with family and friends.
He attended Round Knob Baptist Church.
He was born March 28, 1935, in Fancy Gap, Va., to the late Cabble and Mittie Quesenberry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Allen, Mary Easter, Geneva Gates, Lillian Barber and Ruby Cagle; and nephew, Lonnie Hall.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Frances Y. Quesenberry; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Sawyers; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends and church family.
Funeral services were held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel, Hillsville, Va., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial followed in the Heath Banks Cemetery. Family and friends were received from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the funeral service. Everyone was asked to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing if they attended.
A special thanks to all those who provided services from Blue Ridge Home Health Care. They provided outstanding rehabilitation care.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
NOV
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
12 entries
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Banks Hodges
Friend
November 5, 2020
Cheryl and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I know you will have faith in God to help you get through this painful time. I will be praying for all of you for comfort in the coming days. Warm hugs and prayers.
Gina Branscome-Crowder
Classmate
November 5, 2020
Cheryl& Jerry and Frances, Loosing someone you love so much is painful. It's my prayer that you will Turn to each other , friends and most of all, God who is the Great healer. You were blessed to have a good, caring gentle man for all these years. He was a pillar of the community and will be missed byall. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Shelby Shaw
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
Frances, Cheryl and family
Roy and each of you made me feel welcome in your home so many times. I will always remember his sense of humor and wise way of making a point, his love for family, home and outdoors. We are thinking of you and praying for you during this time.
Love,
Jane and Bob
Jane Pulido
November 4, 2020
Prayers for the family.. I’ve known Roy since I was a little girl, then I got to be his home health nurse❤.. same sweet precious man years later
Clarissa Chappell
Friend
November 4, 2020
Prayers for his family
Denny Horton
Coworker
November 4, 2020
Prayers and much love to the family. Benton loved being his friend.Such a fine man.
Elsie Cochran
Friend
November 3, 2020
Cheryl I’m so sorry to hear about your Daddy. Know I will be thinking if you and praying for comfort for you and your family. So hard loosing the ones we love so much.
Love,
Teresa Phillips
Julie Teresa Phillips
Friend
November 3, 2020
Roy will be missed. Michael and I enjoyed visiting him and Frances. He especially loved Michael smoked chicken we would bring him. A truly good man. Michael and Linda Capers Fancy Gap.
November 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Heartfelt prayers for peace and comfort for each family member, friends and neighbors.
Vera and Garnett Dalton
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Roy. I can remember him walking by our house when I was very young, always thought he was good looking. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time .
Faye Meredith Shepherd
Friend
November 3, 2020

Frances, Cheryl, & Family, we are so sorry for your loss. May God's peace surround you.
Verlin & Katie Bowman
