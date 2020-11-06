Roy A. Quesenberry, of Fancy Gap, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
The Lord gave him length of days of 85 years.
Roy served in the U.S. Army for two years in Germany.
He worked on the farm raising beef cattle for most of his adult life and at Sprague Electric Co. for 29 years.
Roy enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, horseback riding and cookouts with family and friends.
He attended Round Knob Baptist Church.
He was born March 28, 1935, in Fancy Gap, Va., to the late Cabble and Mittie Quesenberry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Allen, Mary Easter, Geneva Gates, Lillian Barber and Ruby Cagle; and nephew, Lonnie Hall.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Frances Y. Quesenberry; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Sawyers; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends and church family.
Funeral services were held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel, Hillsville, Va., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial followed in the Heath Banks Cemetery. Family and friends were received from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the funeral service. Everyone was asked to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing if they attended.
A special thanks to all those who provided services from Blue Ridge Home Health Care. They provided outstanding rehabilitation care.
