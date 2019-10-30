Roy Hawthorne Robinson, 89, of Woodlawn, died Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, at Heritage Hall Rich Creek Nursing Home.
He was born in Carroll County on Sept. 26, 1930, to the late Ellis Blane and Edna Lineberry Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Veda Roberts Robinson of Woodlawn; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Steve Gayheart of Woodlawn; son and daughter-in law, Eddie and Kim Robinson of Woodlawn; son-in-law, Bobby Montgomery of Pilot Mountain; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Ronald Bowman and Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019