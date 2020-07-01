1/
Roy Leon Boyer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Leon Boyer, 73, of Independence, Va., died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. 
He was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Galax, Va., to Elmore Jackson Inez Collins Boyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, John Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Jennings Boyer of the home; two daughters, Melony and Luis Haddad of Statesville, N.C., and Sherrie  and Doyle Hines of Sparta, N.C.; step-daughter and spouse, Lisa and David Bright of Sparta, N.C.; sister, Joan Douglas of Independence, Va.; brother, Ted and Becky Boyer of Independence, Va.; and several nieces and nephews also survive as well as a special friend, Dwight Loving.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Burcham. Military rites will be conducted by Grayson County VFW post #7726.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, c/o Sheila Hash, 526 Pleasant Grove Road, Independence, Va. 24348.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
June 22, 2020
Roy was such a wonderful person....Always smiling. May God be with you in your time of need and the memories of Roy comfort you...
REBECCA OGLE
Friend
June 19, 2020
May God grant all of Roy's family and friends comfort and solace during this time of grief. Nancy and I have been praying for you, and will continue to do so. I learned of Roy's passing earlier this week and have grieved and reminisced of the countless hours we spent along the creek, especially in the summertime. Having grown up next door to Roy who is also a cousin and one of several who grew up along Brush Creek. God bless you all.
Dallas BOYER
Neighbor
June 18, 2020
May the family find peace and comfort during this sad time.
Joyce Anderson
Friend
June 17, 2020
Keeping you all in thought and prayer
Troy Humphreys
Friend
June 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Albert Hall
Friend
June 17, 2020
Our prayers are with you.
Danny & LaVaaun Reedy
Friend
June 17, 2020
IHS Senior photo - June, 1965
Janice Poe Conway
Classmate
June 17, 2020
U.S. Navy
Janice Poe Conway
Classmate
June 17, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Roy's passing, and remember him from our high school years together at Independence High School--Class of '65--as smart, studious, pleasant, and kind. He was unable to attend our 50th high school reunion in 2015 due to health and we missed him. I enjoyed reminiscing with him via telephone during that time as we were planning the reunion. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing to his friends, family, and community.
Janice Poe Conway
Classmate
June 17, 2020
Harrison & Judy Maines
June 17, 2020
Condolences to Roy's family. I graduated with Roy and remember him as someone who loved to read books and was just a good guy and friend.
Larry Anderson
Classmate
June 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Roy's passing. Our condolences go to the family. May God give each peace and comfort.
Marshall and Jeanne Funk
Classmate
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darrell and Meeka Taylor
Friend
June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cora Testerman
Friend
June 16, 2020
Roy was such a special friend to daddy and to us. He always had a way to bring a smile to our faces. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Sending prayers of peace and comfort to Becky, Teddy, Joan, and Becky.... May his contagious laugh always bring each of you happy memories.

Darrell and Sharon O. Skoff. David E. Osborne.
Sharon Skoff
Friend
June 16, 2020
Becky, Joan, Ted and Becky. So very sorry about Roy. He always held a special place in my heart from the days of seeing him at Aunt Agnes house on the river.
Joyce Mink Downs
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved