Roy Leon Boyer, 73, of Independence, Va., died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.He was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Galax, Va., to Elmore Jackson Inez Collins Boyer.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, John Brown.Survivors include his wife, Becky Jennings Boyer of the home; two daughters, Melony and Luis Haddad of Statesville, N.C., and Sherrie and Doyle Hines of Sparta, N.C.; step-daughter and spouse, Lisa and David Bright of Sparta, N.C.; sister, Joan Douglas of Independence, Va.; brother, Ted and Becky Boyer of Independence, Va.; and several nieces and nephews also survive as well as a special friend, Dwight Loving.Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Burcham. Military rites will be conducted by Grayson County VFW post #7726.Memorial contribution may be made to the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, c/o Sheila Hash, 526 Pleasant Grove Road, Independence, Va. 24348.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.