Ruby Dale Bowman (Edwards), 88, passed in peace Monday, July 8, 2019.

She was born in her childhood home on beloved Pine Mountain (nearby Independence, Va.,) in 1931.

Ruby spent many wonderful years with family and friends in Louisville, Ky.

She was a member of Shively Heights Baptist Church and long-time manager of Chalet Village Apartments.

She was also a Kentucky Colonel.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Terry and Randy (Jill) Bowman of Louisville; sister, Edna Roberts of Independence; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Bowman of Laurel Fork, parents, Connie and Carrie (Edwards) Edwards; grandson, Joshua Bowman; and brothers, Cletus, Clarence, Clell, Gene and John Mack Edwards.

Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Pine Mountain, Va., at Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2223 Pine Mountain Road, with viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral services at noon. Graveside services will be held at nearby Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery.

Published in Galax Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019

