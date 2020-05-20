Ruby Liddle Sikes, 98, of Galax, died Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on June 29, 1921, in Grayson County, to Joshua Burton and Lucy Fidelia Edwards Liddle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Eugene Sikes.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Gene Sikes, Ronnie Dale and Donna Sikes, Edward (Eddie) and Kathy B. Sikes all of Galax; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church parking lot. A private graveside service for the family with the Rev. David Payne, the Rev. Ronnie Collins and the Rev. Jeff Callahan officiating will follow the visitation.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette on May 15, 2020